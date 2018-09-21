Posté par Mike69270.
Slash reprend les Guns - 27/12 17:19
Plus tôt dans le mois, une version de "You could be mine" en live des Guns 'N' Roses par Slash accompagné de Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators a été partagée sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
Slash
LP : Living the dream
Label : Roadrunner
The call of the wild
Serve you right
My antidote
Mind your manners
Lost inside the girl
Read between the lines
Slow grind
The one you loved is gone
Driving rain
Sugar cane
The great pretender
Boulevard of broken hearts
