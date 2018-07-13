Posté par Mike69270.
10 dates pour la nouvelle année avec Powerwolf - 27/12 17:15
Powerwolf viendra célébrer sur scène son album The sacrament of sin en France en janvier sur 10 dates. Elles sont détaillées ci-après. [plus d'infos]
POWERWOLF
LP : The sacrament of sin
Label : Napalm Records
Fire & forgive
Demons are a girl's best friend
Killers with the cross
Incense and iron
Where the wild wolves have gone
Stossgebet
Nightside of Siberia
The sacrament of sin
Venom of venus
Nighttime rebel
Fist my fist (Sacralize or strike)
Midnight madonna (Bonus)
10.01. Toulouse - Bikini
11.01. Bordeaux - Le Rocher De Palmer
15.01. Lille - L'Aéronef
16.01. Nantes - Le Stéréolux
17.01. Rouen - Le 106
24.01. Reims - La Cartonnerie
26.01. Nancy - L'Autre Canal
27.01. Marseille - Espace Julien
28.01. Lyon - Transbordeur
29.01. Strasbourg - La Laiterie
