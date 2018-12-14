Posté par Mike69270.
Evelyn de Volbeat en live - 22/12 00:48
Nouvel extrait du DVD/Blu-ray live de Volbeat, Let's boogie! Live from Telia Parken, pour "Evelyn". Mark "Barney" Greenway de Napalm Death avait rejoint le combo danois sur scène pour l'occasion. [plus d'infos]
Volbeat
DVD musical : Let's boogie! Live from Telia Parken
Date de sortie : 14/12/2018
The devil's bleeding crown
Heaven nor hell
Radio girl
Lola Montez
Let it burn (feat. Mia Maja)
Doc holiday
Sad man's tongue
16 dollars
7 shots (feat. Mille Petrozza et Rod Sinclair)
Fallen
Slaytan
Dead but rising
Goodbye forever
Maybellene I hofteholder
The everlasting
For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja et Rod Sinclair)
Evelyn (feat. Mark "Barney" Greenway)
Lonesome rider
Seal the deal
The garden's tale (feat. Johan Olsen)
Guitar gangsters and cadillac blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)
Enter sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)
A warrior's call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)
Black rose (feat. Danko Jones)
Pool of booze, booze, booza
Still sounting
